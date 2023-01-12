Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Columbus Co. Schools announces app to help students track location of their school bus

Columbus County Schools announced that they have contracted Here Comes the Bus to help enhance...
Columbus County Schools announced that they have contracted Here Comes the Bus to help enhance the bus services for students and families.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Schools announced that they have contracted Here Comes the Bus to help enhance the bus services for students and families.

The free Here Comes the Bus mobile app and website will allow users to track the location of a student’s school bus. Notifications can be sent when the bus is nearby, helping to eliminate the need to wait for extended period of time at a bus stop.

Users will need the district code and the student’s ID number to enroll. Schools in Columbus County will send home more information about the app during the week of Jan. 17.

The app is now available on Google Play and the Apple App Store. Services can also be accessed at herecomesthebus.com.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new Paramount+ movie is filming in Wilmington with the title “Electric Love” listed in...
Paramount+ movie currently filming in Wilmington
David Allen Ward
Wilmington police recover over 50 bags of heroin and arrested after attempted traffic stop
Two-vehicle accident on River Road near Independence Boulevard
Lane closed during evening commute following two-vehicle accident on River Road near Independence Blvd.
The chairman of the Columbus County Republican Party says the organization is looking to get...
Columbus County GOP Chairman says party is looking to remove District Attorney
Anthony John Balkus IV
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing man

Latest News

Local health departments will be accepting applications for the federal Low Income Energy...
You can apply now for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program
The Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington has announced that their first graduating class has...
Graduating class at GLOW Academy earns $1.7 million in merit scholarships
The water main break occurred at approximately 9 a.m.
Multiple Pender Co. schools sending students home early following water main break
Town of Surf City
Town of Surf City announces new town council appointment