Columbus Co. Schools announces app to help students track location of their school bus

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Schools announced that they have contracted Here Comes the Bus to help enhance the bus services for students and families.

The free Here Comes the Bus mobile app and website will allow users to track the location of a student’s school bus. Notifications can be sent when the bus is nearby, helping to eliminate the need to wait for extended period of time at a bus stop.

Users will need the district code and the student’s ID number to enroll. Schools in Columbus County will send home more information about the app during the week of Jan. 17.

The app is now available on Google Play and the Apple App Store. Services can also be accessed at herecomesthebus.com.

