Children ages 6 and 9 shot getting off DC bus

A man and two young children were shot after an altercation on a bus in Washington, D.C. (WJLA, WWW.OPENMHZ.COM via CNN Newsource)
By WJLA staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WJLA) - Two children were among the victims of a shooting on a Washington, D.C. Metro bus.

Police say three people, including a 6-year-old and 9-year-old, were shot after getting off a bus where a fight was happening. Authorities say the children and the adult male victim are in the hospital and expected to recover from their injuries.

Police say they are looking for a male shooting suspect in the case, as well as men who came on the bus and assaulted a passenger.

Resident Jacquie Morrison says she couldn’t just walk past the scene.

“It’s gotten considerably worse. People are hurting,” Morrison said. “People are hopeless and people are just tired, you know, and they’re acting out.”

Police say the fight spilled off the bus, and one of the attackers fired recklessly, hitting another uninvolved passenger and the children.

“All they were doing was riding the bus, coming home from school, and an idiot with a gun shot it indiscriminately,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee called it unacceptable.

“You will always hear me talk about accountability when it comes to people who commit reckless acts in our community,” Contee said.

Still, Morrison said the words are not enough.

“Nothing against the police chief, but it seemed like a rolling script. How many of those speeches have been the same?” she said. “It’s almost like you can just cut it out on a card. Until you get to the heart and the morals of people, of children, of adults, nothing’s going to change.”

It was especially difficult after going through another act of senseless violence days ago so close to the scene.

“Just last week, we were on Georgia Avenue and a 9-year-old was shot in a gun fight,” said Janeese Lewis George, D.C. City Council. “We are at a space in our city where it’s all hands on deck.”

Bowser said they must be proactive to prevent crimes.

“There are not enough Metro Transit police to put on every bus. I’m just going to tell you that right now,” she said. “There are not enough Metropolitan police officers to put on every corner, so we have to work collectively to identify young people who are in trouble, who need to get help, before they use a gun.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

