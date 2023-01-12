Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

CFCC to host suicide prevention workshop

Cape Fear Community College’s Counseling Department, along with the Feminist Alliance Club will...
Cape Fear Community College’s Counseling Department, along with the Feminist Alliance Club will host a free Suicide Prevention Workshop on Feb. 4.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College’s Counseling Department along with the Feminist Alliance Club will host a free Suicide Prevention Workshop on Feb. 4, according to an announcement from CFCC.

Presented by the North Carolina Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, the workshop will take place at Union Station in room 252 at 502 N Front St. in Wilmington. According to the release, registration will be required for the sessions, and attendance will be limited to 40 attendees.

Attendees are not required to participate in both sessions, although it is encouraged by the organizers. Those who attend both sessions will be provided lunch between the two programs.

The morning session, “More than Sad for Parents,” will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. This program, primarily intended for parents, guardians and those who often interact with teenagers and youth, will:

  • Help attendees recognize the signs of depression and other mental health issues;
  • Help attendees learn how to initiate conversations about mental health with a child;
  • Teach attendees how to get help for their child

Those interested in attending the morning session can register here. Following this program, those interested in becoming a “More than Sad” presenter can opt-in for a training session from 11 a.m. to noon.

The afternoon session, “Talk Saves Lives: An Introduction to Suicide Prevention,” will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. and will:

  • Discuss the general scope of suicide;
  • Cover research related to suicide prevention and how individuals can fight suicide;
  • Teach common risk factors and warning signs;
  • Teach attendees how to keep themselves and others safe

Those interested in attending the afternoon session can register here. Additionally, those interested in becoming a “Talk Saves Lives” presenter can opt-in for a training session from 2 to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new Paramount+ movie is filming in Wilmington with the title “Electric Love” listed in...
Paramount+ movie currently filming in Wilmington
David Allen Ward
Wilmington police recover over 50 bags of heroin and arrested after attempted traffic stop
Two-vehicle accident on River Road near Independence Boulevard
Lane closed during evening commute following two-vehicle accident on River Road near Independence Blvd.
Anthony John Balkus IV
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing man
The chairman of the Columbus County Republican Party says the organization is looking to get...
Columbus County GOP Chairman says party is looking to remove District Attorney

Latest News

2020 MLK Jr. Parade in downtown Wilmington. (source: WECT)
Events planned to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. throughout the Cape Fear
Pender County Schools has announced that Topsail Annandale Elementary, Topsail Middle School...
Multiple Pender Co. schools sending students home early following water main break
Travelers had to wait a bit longer for takeoff from Wilmington’s ILM Airport on Wednesday after...
Computer issues ground flights at ILM, lead to cancellations, delays
Carolina, the Painted Turtle: The Journey Begins and Life in the Key West by Jeanne McIntosh...
Author of ‘Caroline, the Painted Turtle’ series speaks on making art and the origins of the title