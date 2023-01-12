CFCC to host suicide prevention workshop

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College’s Counseling Department along with the Feminist Alliance Club will host a free Suicide Prevention Workshop on Feb. 4, according to an announcement from CFCC.

Presented by the North Carolina Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, the workshop will take place at Union Station in room 252 at 502 N Front St. in Wilmington. According to the release, registration will be required for the sessions, and attendance will be limited to 40 attendees.

Attendees are not required to participate in both sessions, although it is encouraged by the organizers. Those who attend both sessions will be provided lunch between the two programs.

The morning session, “More than Sad for Parents,” will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. This program, primarily intended for parents, guardians and those who often interact with teenagers and youth, will:

Help attendees recognize the signs of depression and other mental health issues;

Help attendees learn how to initiate conversations about mental health with a child;

Teach attendees how to get help for their child

Those interested in attending the morning session can register here. Following this program, those interested in becoming a “More than Sad” presenter can opt-in for a training session from 11 a.m. to noon.

The afternoon session, “Talk Saves Lives: An Introduction to Suicide Prevention,” will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. and will:

Discuss the general scope of suicide;

Cover research related to suicide prevention and how individuals can fight suicide;

Teach common risk factors and warning signs;

Teach attendees how to keep themselves and others safe

Those interested in attending the afternoon session can register here. Additionally, those interested in becoming a “Talk Saves Lives” presenter can opt-in for a training session from 2 to 3 p.m.

