Bolivia man arrested, charged with rape of child under 16 years old

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a Bolivia man with four counts of statutory rape of a child 15 years old or less.

Per the BCSO, Brian Johnson Flynn Kennedy was also charged with six counts of statutory sexual offense with a child 15 years old or less.

He is being held in the county jail with no bond.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.