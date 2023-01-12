Senior Connect
Bolivia man arrested, charged with rape of child under 16 years old

Brian Johnson Flynn Kennedy
Brian Johnson Flynn Kennedy(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a Bolivia man with four counts of statutory rape of a child 15 years old or less.

Per the BCSO, Brian Johnson Flynn Kennedy was also charged with six counts of statutory sexual offense with a child 15 years old or less.

He is being held in the county jail with no bond.

