Wilmington police recover over 50 bags of heroin and arrested after attempted traffic stop
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Over 50 bags of heroin were recovered and one man was arrested after an attempted vehicle stop on Sunday, Jan. 8.
“As officers activated their emergency lights, the driver jumped out of the vehicle and fled down an alley. A perimeter was established and he was eventually located in the 700 block of Ann Street. 46-year-old David Allen Ward of Wilmington was taken into custody without further incident. Following a search, officers located more than fifty bags of heroin,” said the Wilmington Police Department in a release.
Ward is being held under a $505,000 secured bond and is charged with the following:
- PWIMSD Schedule I Controlled Substance
- Possession Schedule I Controlled Substance
- PWIMSD Schedule II Controlled Substance
- Possession Schedule II Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Expired Registration Card/Tag
- Felony Probation Violation
- Resist/Delay/Obstruct
