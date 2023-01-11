Senior Connect
Wilmington City Council approves Masonboro Trail Project funding, purchase of Salvation Army property

Things got heated at a city council meeting last night as two council members argued over a...
Things got heated at a city council meeting last night as two council members argued over a potential conflict of interest.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 8:35 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council approved a purchase of a property owned by the Salvation Army and funding for the Masonboro Trail Project at its meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Masonboro Loop Road Trail Project construction contract

The Wilmington City Council unanimously voted to sign a $1.53 million construction contract around one mile of the Masonboro Loop Road Trail.

The section of the multi-use path would extend from the Masonboro Elementary School to Navaho Trail.

Work on the first phase is expected to start in February and is estimated to be finished in six months. Bidding for the second phase, which would lengthen the trail from school to Pine Grove and include a crosswalk with a HAWK pedestrian push-button signal, is expected to start early this year.

The Wilmington-based 274 Construction Group is being considered for this phase of the project.

Masonboro Loop Trail map
Masonboro Loop Trail map(City of Wilmington, North Carolina)

City council buys Salvation Army property in downtown Wilmington

The Wilmington City Council also voted unanimously to purchase a 1.88-acre Salvation Army property at 820 North 2nd Street for $4,814,500.

“Acquiring this property holds both near and long-term strategic value for the economic development of the north end of downtown Wilmington,” said a city representative in a release.

The funding will go towards the sale price, closing costs, due diligence and operating costs through June 30.

