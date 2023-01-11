‘Unlock inclusive thinking:’ UNCW to host panel for the public focused on inclusivity

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington have announced that experts from The Boardroom and the university will host “How to Unlock Inclusive Thinking” to address the issue of diversity, equity and inclusion on Jan. 17.

Those interested in attending the free, public panel can access the registration form here. According to the announcement, the event is scheduled to begin at noon.

In an effort “to help break down the silos,” the panel will focus on how people can unlock inclusive thinking at work and in academic settings. The discussion seeks to address the biases that women may face in professional settings, biases that can lead to discrimination and advancement barriers.

“We all need to be part of the solution,” said Jennifer Manocchio, co-founder of The Boardroom. “To help, we must recognize these challenges, break down the walls and be more inclusive. We have amazing panelists and a seasoned moderator who will share their stories, how they are making a significant difference in helping women and diverse groups succeed and how you can too. We’ll cover the power of networks, allyship, mentorship and sponsorship.”

According to their webpage, The Boardroom “is a volunteer-led organization focused on advancing women to higher levels of leadership.” Founded in 2022, the organization seeks to provide networking opportunities, give access to training and C-suite professionals and find advocates in order to help women advance in their careers.

Those interested in learning more about the free, open program are encouraged to visit The Boardroom LinkedIn page.

Jamila Conley, vice-president of global talent at F5, will serve as the moderator for the panel. Those on the panel will include:

Brooke Lambert, director of the Mohin-Scholz LGBTQIA Resource Center at UNCW;

Dr. Donyell Roseboro, professor and chief diversity officer at UNCW;

Edelmira Segovia, director of Centro Hispano/Latino Alliance at UNCW;

Tiffany Tucker, deputy director of athletics at UNCW.

On Jan. 16, Jennifer Manocchio will join Carolina in the Morning at 6 a.m. to discuss the event.

