Two-vehicle accident on River Road near Independence Blvd. closes down lane

Two-vehicle accident on River Road near Independence Boulevard
Two-vehicle accident on River Road near Independence Boulevard(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A two-vehicle accident on River Road near Independence Blvd. has closed one of the lanes.

A car is still in the roadway as of 6 p.m. on Jan. 11.

Traffic is being turned around on River Road coming from Shipyard, and traffic coming from south of Independence is being diverted.

WECT has a crew on the scene.

No injuries have been confirmed.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available.

