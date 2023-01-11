Southeastern Community College awarded $150,160 grant to increase recruitment and access for minority men

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Southeastern Community College has been awarded a $150,160 Minority Male Grant from the NC Community College System to increase efforts on recruitment and access for minority men in Columbus County through the Jumpstart to Success project.

The project will focus on improving the pipeline to college and the pathway to employment through intentional recruiting, career exploration activities and mentoring minority men in the county.

The goals of Jumpstart to Success are as follows:

Identify and reduce access barriers for all prospective students, particularly among historically underserved populations.

Provide integrated, targeted support services that promote student success and reduce opportunity gaps for historically underserved students.

Provide timely and accurate career and academic advising opportunities which leads to an increase in the completion of credentials for a successful transition to careers and/or further education.

Increase the number of minority males earning college credits/employability credentials before completion of high school by 25%.

Each student entering SCC will select an appropriate academic program based on their identified interests and career objectives to help complete their academic goals.

“The percentage of Columbus County minority males that do not enroll in postsecondary education within 12 months of graduation exceeds the percentages of other race/gender groups both locally and statewide by several percentage points,” Southeastern Community College writes in a press release. “Therefore, the target population for this project will be 11th-grade minority males who are ranked in the bottom 75% of their graduating class, who have been identified as not likely to meet UNC System requirements for admission, or those who are at risk of not graduating. The college, in partnership with local high schools, will recruit students to enroll at SCC.”

The college will hire a Minority Male Outreach Coach to support the project. Anyone interested in applying for this position should visit the college website at sccnc.edu/jobs.

