New Hanover County School Board sends calendar proposals back to committee

The New Hanover County Board of Education failed to agree on a calendar for the upcoming 2023-24 academic year.
The New Hanover County Board of Education failed to agree on a calendar for the upcoming 2023-24 academic year.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:13 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Education could not reach agreement on a calendar for the upcoming 2023-24 academic year, and sent the issue back to committee for review.

The decision came after board members voted against one proposed calendar based off the traditional calendar used by North Carolina public schools prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The board did not vote on a second proposed calendar that did not comply with state requirements.

The board unanimously passed a resolution to present to lawmakers in the General Assembly, proposing to allow local leaders to have more control of the calendar for local public schools.

The board wants the committee to consider another proposed calendar that did not come up for a vote Tuesday evening.

No word on when the school system’s calendar committee is set to meet.

