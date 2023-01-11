NC woman wins $150K on first Powerball ticket

WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Talk about beginner’s luck! A Buncombe County woman purchased her first-ever Powerball lottery ticket on Saturday - and won $150,000.

Rebecca Powell, 48, said she decided to give Powerball a try and bought a $3 Power Play ticket from Quickmart 4 on Short Coxe Avenue in Asheville.

When she saw four of her numbers drawn and she picked the right Powerball number, she said it was like a dream.

“I was looking at the numbers and then I screamed at my husband,” she said. “I said, ‘Oh my God we won.’”

Powell said she plans to put the money toward a new car and home.

“I never would ever think I would win something like this,” she said. “I’m going to make this count.”

After taxes, she took home $106,876.

