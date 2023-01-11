First Alert Forecast: temperatures, rain chances to grow soon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast for this Wednesday opens in a similar fashion to Tuesday with fair and dry skies holding across the Cape Fear Region. Amid light and variable breezes, temperatures are topping out in the upper 50s and lower 60s in the afternoon. Unlike Tuesday night, frosty 30s will be replaced with widespread 40s amid mostly clear skies. Southwesterly winds will kick temperatures deeper into the 70s likely on Thursday, as temperatures get set to drop following our next rain-making system.

A cold front appears likely to reinforce wintry chill in much of your extended First Alert Forecast - especially the MLK holiday weekend. For then, expect daytime high temperatures in the 50s to, at most, 60s, and frosty 30s for most nights and mornings behind the front.

This passing cold front will generate the week’s only spike in rain odds but, even still, chances for no single period amount to 100%. Specifically, the chances are 10% Thursday, 50% Thursday night, and 40% early Friday. All other times will have rain chances near 0%.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

