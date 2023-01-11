Dark Horse Studios to add two new sound stages for $20 million

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dark Horse Studios has financed the construction of two new sound stages for $20 million after seeing success over the past couple of years.

Dark Horse Studios President Kirk Englebright says they haven’t had a vacancy in the past 28 months.

“With our active state rebate in place along with our very talented crew base we are very well positioned for a successful future,” Englebright said.

Each of the new stages is planned to be about 20,000 square feet; the existing stages are 17,000 square feet and 25,000 square feet, according to their website. When the additions are completed, Dark Horse Studios will have a combined area of 142,750 square feet.

“Dark Horse Studios offers a turnkey experience for Film and Television. At Dark Horse we pride ourselves on offering a very unique/personal experience that you can’t find anywhere else,” Englebright said.

The studios will also offer “Smart Stage Technology,” which Englebright notes is the first of its kind in North Carolina.

Construction is expected to begin in March 2023 with a targeted completion date of early 2024, and Englebright says they will be fully functional during the construction.

Dark Horse Studios has been involved in projects such as George and Tammy, Welcome to Flatch and the upcoming Florida Man. You find contact information on the Dark Horse Studios website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.