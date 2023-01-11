Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Author of ‘Caroline, the Painted Turtle’ series speaks on making art and the origins of the title

Jeanne McIntosh Rietzke talks about her books "Caroline, The Painted Turtle"
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Caroline, the Painted Turtle tells the story of Caroline, a baby green sea turtle whose adventures take her to spots that may be familiar to residents of the Cape Fear.

Author Jeanne McIntosh Rietzke joined WECT for an interview about the books.

“I’ve been an artist for 30 years, and I’ve been primarily a marine life artist. Turtles are something that caught me early, ‘cause they needed color. And, it was an offhand comment of a friend of mine who said ‘I wish you would illustrate children’s books.’” she said.

In the first book, “Caroline, The Painted Turtle: The Journey Begins,” Caroline’s adventures lead her from Carolina Beach all the way to Key West in Florida.

“My grandmother’s name was Caroline, and I actually do own a condo at Carolina Beach, and I’ve always been a big fan of Paddington Bear. Because people travel to Paddington Station, and I thought ‘what a great way to help tourism in our area.’ So Caroline and Carolina Beach all came together.”

The books are available online via Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Books-A-Million and Walmart. Locally, they can be found at the Village, Barnes and Noble, Cape Fear Antiques and Jewelry, the Burgwin-Wright House, the Cameron Art Museum and the Wrightsville Beach Museum.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new Paramount+ movie is filming in Wilmington with the title “Electric Love” listed in...
Paramount+ movie currently filming in Wilmington
According to a Columbus County Sheriff’s Office incident report, a 31-year-old man was killed...
One dead in suspected homicide in Columbus County
Police Lights
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office conducting death investigation after man dies from gunshot wound
Anthony John Balkus IV
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing man
Our community spread level for COVID is considered high, due to the new variant,
New COVID-19 strain creating an increase in infection rates

Latest News

Members of the panel for UNCW's "How to Unlock Inclusive Thinking"
‘Unlock inclusive thinking:’ UNCW to host panel for the public focused on inclusivity
The City of Wilmington has announced plans for traffic changes to accommodate filming in the...
UPDATED: Traffic changes expected due to filming
2020 MLK Jr. Parade in downtown Wilmington. (source: WECT)
Events planned to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. throughout the Cape Fear
Do you want to open a million dollar restaurant in Burgaw?
$1 million on the line in Burgaw restaurant competition