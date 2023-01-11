Author of ‘Caroline, the Painted Turtle’ series speaks on making art and the origins of the title

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Caroline, the Painted Turtle tells the story of Caroline, a baby green sea turtle whose adventures take her to spots that may be familiar to residents of the Cape Fear.

Author Jeanne McIntosh Rietzke joined WECT for an interview about the books.

“I’ve been an artist for 30 years, and I’ve been primarily a marine life artist. Turtles are something that caught me early, ‘cause they needed color. And, it was an offhand comment of a friend of mine who said ‘I wish you would illustrate children’s books.’” she said.

In the first book, “Caroline, The Painted Turtle: The Journey Begins,” Caroline’s adventures lead her from Carolina Beach all the way to Key West in Florida.

“My grandmother’s name was Caroline, and I actually do own a condo at Carolina Beach, and I’ve always been a big fan of Paddington Bear. Because people travel to Paddington Station, and I thought ‘what a great way to help tourism in our area.’ So Caroline and Carolina Beach all came together.”

The books are available online via Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Books-A-Million and Walmart. Locally, they can be found at the Village, Barnes and Noble, Cape Fear Antiques and Jewelry, the Burgwin-Wright House, the Cameron Art Museum and the Wrightsville Beach Museum.

