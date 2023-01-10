Senior Connect
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing man

Anthony John Balkus IV
Anthony John Balkus IV(Wilmington NC Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced that Anthony John Balkus IV is missing on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Per the report, he is 24 years old, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and has brown hair. He was last seen on Jan. 5 at 2710 Market Street.

Anyone who sees him is asked to dial 911, and anyone with information is asked to call 910-343-3609.

