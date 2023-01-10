Wilmington Housing Authority executive director updates commissioners on mold remediation efforts

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Monday night marked the third time Wilmington Housing Authority Executive Director Tyrone Garrett stood in front of New Hanover County commissioners with an update on units impacted by mold.

“We have about 67 units to go to bring back online,” said Garrett. I guess you would couch that at 52 percent of the units are back on line and over half of the residents have found a permanent location to live with their families.”

Despite there only being 67 units back online, 84 of the displaced families are already back in permanent homes tonight. They’re either in a public housing unit OR using a housing voucher somewhere else in the community.

“We only have to find homes for 66 families,” said Garrett. “Ideally, we’d like to put them back on public housing site. If not, we’ll continue using the public housing voucher program as we have been.”

Garrett says 22 units are being readied for a family to move back in. Another 24 units are in the process of being remediated right now.

Just three months ago, Garrett told commissioners he expected rehabilitation efforts to be wrapped up by the end of 2022, meaning all 150 families would be back in units. That did not happen.

“It did take some time for the contractors to get ramped up to get, what we call, into a rhythm,” said Garrett. “Now, when they go into a particular unit, they know what they’re facing and they can move a lot quicker.”

Garrett says he now expects the units to be move-in ready by the end of spring. Commissioners accepted the update.

“These days, nothing happens on time,” said Commissioner Jonathan Barfield. “We have a tremendous supply chain issue throughout the world. We’re having a government center built that should have been open in November but when you can’t get things, you just can’t get things.”

As long as progress is still being made, the Wilmington Housing Authority has the county’s stamp of approval.

“If they get 10 more people in, I’m happy because 10 more people that are not in a hotel,” said Barfield. “I think the folks that are going back to their homes would say that they’re quite appreciative as well.”

