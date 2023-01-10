Senior Connect
U.S. 117 closed near Magnolia, route deemed ‘impassible’ near Sheffield Road

Authorities in Duplin County have announced that a portion of U.S. 117 has been closed near the Town of Magnolia due to dense smoke.
Authorities in Duplin County have announced that a portion of U.S. 117 has been closed near the Town of Magnolia due to dense smoke.(KY3)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:41 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MAGNOLIA, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities in Duplin County have announced that a portion of U.S. 117 has been closed near the Town of Magnolia due to dense smoke.

According to a representative with Duplin County Fire and Emergency Management, a portion of the highway has been closed near Sheffield Road due to these conditions making the route “impassible.”

Crews are presently working to establish a posted detour route.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

