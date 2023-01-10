Residents demanding answers on water outage at senior living facility

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dozens of senior citizens in Wilmington have been without water for days. Now, they’re speaking out. Residents at Robert Taylor Senior Houses say they haven’t had running water since Thursday because of a ruptured pipe.

Residents like Myrus Sawyer have used water bottles to clean, bathe, eat and drink.

“I think it’s unfair. I pay my rent, I’ve been paying it for 15 years. They have not given me a late notice for nonpayment of rent, so I feel like what they said the building is supposed to be, it should be,” Sawyer said.

The facility is for people 55 and older and has an income restriction. Many residents also have their rent subsidized by the Wilmington Housing Authority. Without water, it’s been difficult for elderly people and those with disabilities to live their day-to-day lives.

Residents were given a letter with information Friday morning about the reasoning for the water outage, but they said they haven’t received updates since then.

Sawyer and her neighbors were given two hour-long windows at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day when water was briefly turned back on. They used that time to fill buckets and bathtubs with as much water as they could.

One man whose mother lives in the facility said he’s been bringing her bottles of water and checking in on her daily to try and alleviate some of the struggles.

“It’s bad because I talk to my mother on a daily basis and to hear her voice saying that the water’s not on, I’m checking on her in the morning, my sister’s checking on her, and there’s no answers. And I think they deserve an answer,” Tony said.

Tony didn’t want his last name used to protect the identity of his mother.

WECT reached out to management at Robert Taylor Senior Houses and Excel Property Management but has not received a response. Residents said they haven’t had luck either.

But Sawyer said their patience is about the same as their water:

“It’s been gone … Now, it’s time to speak up and speak out. This is the last straw, with no water.”

