Port City United to host Fresh Chance Friday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Port City United has announced that Fresh Chance Friday is set to take place on Jan. 27 to help people looking for career opportunities and those looking for record expungements.

The free event will be held at the Martin Luther King Community Center from 2 to 5 p.m.

People from local career development programs, area businesses and county departments will attend to discuss job openings and other employment resources. Free legal consultations will be offered via Legal Aid to help people figure out if they’re eligible for record expungement since it can be an obstacle to employment.

Anybody looking for help or employment is welcome to attend, and the organizers will provide free food.

“People who call our Connect Center often say they don’t know how to find a meaningful job or they wonder if a mistake in their past will keep them from being seriously considered. This event was created to help address both of those issues in a community setting, where our partners can come together and help in one place,” said Port City United Connect Supervisor Rashad Gattison in a release.

You can call Port City Untied Connect any time at 910-798-4444 and learn more about the program on their website.

