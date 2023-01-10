Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Port City United to host Fresh Chance Friday

A flyer for Port City United's Fresh Chance Friday
A flyer for Port City United's Fresh Chance Friday(New Hanover County - Port City United)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Port City United has announced that Fresh Chance Friday is set to take place on Jan. 27 to help people looking for career opportunities and those looking for record expungements.

The free event will be held at the Martin Luther King Community Center from 2 to 5 p.m.

People from local career development programs, area businesses and county departments will attend to discuss job openings and other employment resources. Free legal consultations will be offered via Legal Aid to help people figure out if they’re eligible for record expungement since it can be an obstacle to employment.

Anybody looking for help or employment is welcome to attend, and the organizers will provide free food.

“People who call our Connect Center often say they don’t know how to find a meaningful job or they wonder if a mistake in their past will keep them from being seriously considered. This event was created to help address both of those issues in a community setting, where our partners can come together and help in one place,” said Port City United Connect Supervisor Rashad Gattison in a release.

You can call Port City Untied Connect any time at 910-798-4444 and learn more about the program on their website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a Columbus County Sheriff’s Office incident report, a 31-year-old man was killed...
One dead in suspected homicide in Columbus County
On Jan. 9 at 9:05 a.m., the CCSO announced that the two juveniles had been located and that...
UPDATE: Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announces missing juveniles have been safely located
A previous TreeFest event
Free trees and grass to be given away at 25th annual TreeFest
Carolina Beach Boardwalk (Source: WECT)
Police charge two in Carolina Beach boardwalk fight seen on viral video
Ashley Nichole Garner, 26
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

Latest News

The Oak Island Town Council is scheduled to discuss an amendment to the town’s code of...
Oak Island Town Council scheduled to discuss parking amendment, contract for paid parking program
The Hugh Morton Amphitheater, also known as the Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Father John Misty to perform at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher seeks funding for special seats in her classroom
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants to get “wiggles” out of her students with special seating
The City of Wilmington has announced plans for traffic changes to accommodate filming in the...
UPDATED: Traffic changes expected due to filming