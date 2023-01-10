Opponents of bump stock ban say reversal is about Congressional power, not gun control

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The power to make law in the United States belongs to Congress; lawmakers who are elected and are representatives of the people who voted them into office. That’s the thought at the heart of the recent court decision by the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals that overturned the federal ban on bump stocks — a policy change implemented by the Department of Justice — not Congress.

In 2018 Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker announced the ban on bump stocks in the country saying in part:

“President Donald Trump is a law and order president, who has signed into law millions of dollars in funding for law enforcement officers in our schools, and under his strong leadership, the Department of Justice has prosecuted more gun criminals than ever before as we target violent criminals. We are faithfully following President Trump’s leadership by making clear that bump stocks, which turn semiautomatics into machine guns, are illegal, and we will continue to take illegal guns off of our streets.”

Now, the decision by the federal appeals court says it wasn’t up to a law enforcement agency to create or reinterpret the existing laws.

The changes made by the Department of Justice (DOJ) along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) redefined a ‘machine gun’ within the National Firearms Act (NFA) and the Gun Control Act to include bump stocks.

“... as used in the National Firearms Act (NFA), as amended, and Gun Control Act (GCA), as amended, includes all bump-stock-type devices that harness recoil energy to facilitate the continuous operation of a semiautomatic firearm after a single pull of the trigger,” the amended changes to the definitions read.

An act of Congress

The NFA was created by lawmakers in 1934 and while it effectively acts as gun control legislation, it’s a tax-related act — an act the ATF admits was created to prohibit certain types of weapons, or at least make it more difficult for people to obtain them.

“While the NFA was enacted by Congress as an exercise of its authority to tax, the NFA had an underlying purpose unrelated to revenue collection. As the legislative history of the law discloses, its underlying purpose was to curtail, if not prohibit, transactions in NFA firearms,” said the ATF.

Paul Valone is the president of Grass Roots N.C., an organization that advocates for Constitutional rights for North Carolinians. He said the lawsuit is more about ensuring the legislative branch of the government creates the laws.

“We can debate whether this is good public policy to ban this stuff. But the proper venue to debate it is in Congress, or in a state legislature, that way citizens get an input they don’t get it thrust upon them by bureaucrats at a federal agency,” Valone said.

It’s a polarizing topic for many; gun rights are constitutionally protected, and interpreting the intention of the Constitution has been the subject of debate for decades. Whether or not bump stocks should be illegal wasn’t the main point for Valone — or the judges who ruled against the ban.

Valone sees the decision by the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals as a victory for ensuring Congress, not agencies like the ATF are responsible for making laws. 13 of the 16 judges serving in the 5th District Court of Appeals said the prohibition was an overreach.

That’s the point Valone and Grass Roots N.C. made in an amicus brief to the court which was used by the judges making their decision.

“Essentially what the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and explosives did in 2017, was to reinterpret the law with respect to machine guns, which are, of course, highly restricted and have been since 1934. What they did is they effectively changed the definition to include guns that are not machine guns, because a rifle equipped with a bump stock still fires one shot per depression of the trigger,” Valone said.

In the opinion of the court, the redefining of the definition of machine guns and the subsequent prohibition on purchasing bump stocks wasn’t up to the ATF or DOJ to decide.

“Of the sixteen members of our court, thirteen of us agree that an act of Congress is required to prohibit bump stocks and that we therefore must reverse. Twelve members … reverse on the ground that federal law unambiguously fails to cover non-mechanical bump stocks,” the court decision reads.

Valone as well as the National Civil Liberties Alliance (NCLA) believe this won’t be the end of the fight for, and against bump stocks.

“The Fifth Circuit’s decision creates a circuit split with the DC, Sixth, and Tenth Circuits. NCLA anticipates that the Department of Justice will file a petition for writ of certiorari with the U.S. Supreme Court seeking to resolve the split,” the NCLA wrote in a press release.

WECT reached out to lawmakers, the Attorney General of N.C. and gun-control advocates to get their thoughts on the decision by the court but so far, none have responded.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.