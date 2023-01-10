One dead in suspected homicide in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - According to a Columbus County Sheriff’s Office incident report, a 31-year-old man was killed on Monday, Jan. 9.

The incident report lists the weapons as “Personal Weapons (Hands, Feet, Teeth, etc.)” and “Handgun,” and the location as the 2500 block of M M Ray Road in Clarendon.

The report lists the victim as Julian Juan Fipps.

This story is developing, we’ll add more details as they become available.

