Oak Island Town Council scheduled to discuss parking amendment, contract for paid parking program

The Oak Island Town Council is scheduled to discuss an amendment to the town’s code of...
The Oak Island Town Council is scheduled to discuss an amendment to the town’s code of ordinances related to parking as well as a contract with Otto Connect in relation to a paid parking program.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Oak Island Town Council is scheduled to discuss an amendment to the town’s code of ordinances related to parking as well as a contract with Otto Connect in relation to a paid parking program.

The parking amendment details can be found here, while the contract with Otto Connect can be viewed here. The version of the contract in the agenda lists visitor parking rates as “to be determined by town council.”

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on Jan. 10 in Council Chambers at the Oak Island Town Hall. The town hall is located at 4601 E. Oak Island Drive.

According to the Town of Oak Island website, regular Town Council meetings are open to the public. Additionally, the meetings are available to watch live on OKI-TV or on the town website under “meetings.”

The town has released maps of the proposed changes, which can be viewed below.

If the maps and amendment are passed as-is, parking on the right right-of-way would be prohibited from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from April 1 to Sept. 30 in the green areas labelled “police enforcement.” For the “commercial” areas, it would be permitted in structured parking spaces within the right of way as long as the spaces existed when this amendment is passed. Though, exceptions still exist for cases such as maintenance crews and emergency vehicles.

As for the vendor enforcement zone, WECT has reached out to a town representative for clarification. Several of the marked paid parking areas correspond to beach accesses which currently have designated spaces for residents and property owners with window decals. You can learn more about the current parking program on the town’s website.

The Oak Island Town is scheduled to vote on amendments to the town’s code of ordinances related...
The Oak Island Town is scheduled to vote on amendments to the town’s code of ordinances related to parking as well as a contract with Otto Connect in relation to a paid parking program.(Town of Oak Island)
The Oak Island Town is scheduled to vote on amendments to the town’s code of ordinances related...
The Oak Island Town is scheduled to vote on amendments to the town’s code of ordinances related to parking as well as a contract with Otto Connect in relation to a paid parking program.(Town of Oak Island)

