Man arrested in Wilmington on charges related to child pornography possession

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced that they have made an arrest in partnership with the FBI following an investigation that led to the discovery of a man in possession of child pornography.

According to the announcement, 67-year-old Stephen Harrison Durant was arrested in Wilmington on Jan. 10.

As of this time, he is being held in the New Hanover County Detention Facility under a $100,000 secure bond. Authorities stated that Durant is facing charges related to multiple felonies of sexual exploitation of a minor.

