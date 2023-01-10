Senior Connect
Myrtle Beach man charged with felony animal cruelty after multiple dead dogs found in dumpster

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man is facing felony animal cruelty charges following an investigation after multiple dead dogs were found in a dumpster.

Myrtle Beach police have charged 33-year-old Raahkeem Orland Young with felony animal cruelty and failure to properly bury animals after 4 dead Pitbulls were found in a dumpster between Nov. 15 and Dec. 26, 2022.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Myrtle Beach police seek information after adult dog, 2 puppies found dead in dumpster

Animal Control officers responded to the 2000 block of Greens Boulevard after a person found 3 dead Pitbulls in a dumpster inside a plastic tub covered in urine and feces.

One of the dogs, an adult female, was starved and had a broken foot, while the other two 6-8-week-old puppies drowned. On Dec. 26 Animal Control officers responded to the same location where they located a 10-12-week old puppy in a plastic tub next to the same dumpster. The fourth puppy died of an illness and drowning.

The investigators discovered Young was responsible for the animals. Young was connected to the case when officers found a receipt near the last puppy on Dec. 26. Officers used cameras from the store and city traffic and street cameras to tie the dogs back to Young.

Young is charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty and four counts of failure to properly bury animals.

He was taken into custody on Jan. 7 and released on bond the same day.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Animal Control Unit at 843-918-1331 or e-mail animalcontrol@cityofmyrtlebeach.com. Callers can remain anonymous. Reference Report number 22-024360 or 22-022412.

