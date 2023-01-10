First Alert Forecast: mainly friendly skies, chilly signals through holiday weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast begins with fair and dry skies holding across the Cape Fear Region Tuesday. Amid light west breezes, temperatures are likely to have shed the frosty 30s for the seasonably cool upper 50s and lower 60s in the afternoon.

A cold front appears likely to reinforce wintry chill in much of your extended First Alert Forecast - especially the MLK holiday weekend. For then, expect daytime high temperatures in the 50s to, at most, 60s, and frosty 30s for most nights and mornings.

This passing cold front will generate the week’s only spike in rain odds but, even still, chances for no single period amount to 100%. Specifically, the chances are 10% Thursday, 50% Thursday night, and 30% Friday. All other times will have rain chances near 0%.

