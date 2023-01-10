Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Alert Forecast: mainly friendly skies, chilly signals through holiday weekend

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, Jan. 9, 2023
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:57 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast begins with fair and dry skies holding across the Cape Fear Region Tuesday. Amid light west breezes, temperatures are likely to have shed the frosty 30s for the seasonably cool upper 50s and lower 60s in the afternoon.

A cold front appears likely to reinforce wintry chill in much of your extended First Alert Forecast - especially the MLK holiday weekend. For then, expect daytime high temperatures in the 50s to, at most, 60s, and frosty 30s for most nights and mornings.

This passing cold front will generate the week’s only spike in rain odds but, even still, chances for no single period amount to 100%. Specifically, the chances are 10% Thursday, 50% Thursday night, and 30% Friday. All other times will have rain chances near 0%.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Jan. 9 at 9:05 a.m., the CCSO announced that the two juveniles had been located and that...
UPDATE: Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announces missing juveniles have been safely located
Carolina Beach Boardwalk (Source: WECT)
Police charge two in Carolina Beach boardwalk fight seen on viral video
A previous TreeFest event
Free trees and grass to be given away at 25th annual TreeFest
Ashley Nichole Garner, 26
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
The Tru by Hilton would be located at 1010 Ashes Dr., next to the SpringHill Suites by Marriott.
Plans submitted for Hilton hotel in Mayfaire area

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, Jan. 9, 2023
First Alert Forecast: seasonable temps, rain chances in the distance
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, Jan. 9, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, Jan. 9, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. afternoon, Jan. 9, 2023...
First Alert Forecast: classic midwinter chill, decent but distant rain chances
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. afternoon, Jan. 9, 2023...
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. afternoon, Jan. 9, 2023