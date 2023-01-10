Father John Misty to perform at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater has announced that Father John Misty will play at the venue with Omar Velasco on April 16.

Per the announcement, tickets will go on sale on Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. to the general public on the Live Nation website.

Father John Misty is on tour following his fifth studio album “Chloë and the Next 20th Century,” from April of 2022.

You can see other performers set to play at Live Nation’s Wilmington venues here.

