Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Father John Misty to perform at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

The Hugh Morton Amphitheater, also known as the Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
The Hugh Morton Amphitheater, also known as the Greenfield Lake Amphitheater(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater has announced that Father John Misty will play at the venue with Omar Velasco on April 16.

Per the announcement, tickets will go on sale on Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. to the general public on the Live Nation website.

Father John Misty is on tour following his fifth studio album “Chloë and the Next 20th Century,” from April of 2022.

You can see other performers set to play at Live Nation’s Wilmington venues here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Jan. 9 at 9:05 a.m., the CCSO announced that the two juveniles had been located and that...
UPDATE: Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announces missing juveniles have been safely located
A previous TreeFest event
Free trees and grass to be given away at 25th annual TreeFest
Carolina Beach Boardwalk (Source: WECT)
Police charge two in Carolina Beach boardwalk fight seen on viral video
According to a Columbus County Sheriff’s Office incident report, a 31-year-old man was killed...
One dead in suspected homicide in Columbus County
Ashley Nichole Garner, 26
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

Latest News

The Oak Island Town Council is scheduled to discuss an amendment to the town’s code of...
Oak Island Town Council scheduled to discuss parking amendment, contract for paid parking program
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher seeks funding for special seats in her classroom
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants to get “wiggles” out of her students with special seating
The City of Wilmington has announced plans for traffic changes to accommodate filming in the...
UPDATED: Traffic changes expected due to filming
2020 MLK Jr. Parade in downtown Wilmington. (source: WECT)
Events planned to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.