Some students return to class at International School at Gregory after possible gas leak

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Some students are returning to class after the International School at Gregory was evacuated due to a possible gas leak Tuesday morning, according to New Hanover County Schools.

“Initially, the school was given an all-clear and we were allowed back into the building. Further readings and reports from the Fire Department indicated that a second evacuation was necessary,” the school system said in a tweet.

School officials said that students and staff were then relocated to the Williston Middle School auditorium.

Just before 11:30 a.m., the school system announced that the building had been cleared for kindergarten through third-grade students to resume their day at Gregory.

Students in fourth through eighth grades will continue their instruction in the Williston auditorium.

