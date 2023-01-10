Senior Connect
Community invited to Art and the Bloom exhibition

Art and the Bloom
Art and the Bloom(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:51 AM EST
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover Garden Club has announced that the Art and the Bloom juried art exhibition will take place at the Hannah Block Historic USO Community Arts Center on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25 and 26.

Floral designers are asked to create an arrangement based on their interpretation of pieces from North Carolina artists for the show. The exhibit will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Proceeds will benefit the New Hanover Garden Club’s community projects. Previous projects included landscaping for Habitat for Humanity houses, installing a Blue Star Memorial Marker at the Wilmington National Cemetery and creating a pollinator garden for a nursing home.

Anyone looking to design for the show or learn more can visit the club’s Facebook page or email patriciamccartan@gmail.com or toniradcliffe23@gmail.com.

