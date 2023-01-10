COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants to get “wiggles” out of her students with special seating

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Melissa Deal, a second grade teacher at Malpass Corner Elementary, has a plan to get her students to focus more on learning while making it fun. She’s hoping to get special seating for her students through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.

“My Donors Choose project is called “Getting Our Wiggles Out” and it is to get some special seating in my classroom for my friends who just need the wiggles and they gotta get it out,” Deal says. “So, if you could please donate to that, we would be greatly appreciative. We’re going to try to get some chairs--some fun equipment--just to keep learning fun and to just get those wiggles out while they learn.”

Ms. Deal needs $507. Once she is fully funded, DonorsChoose will purchase the seats and deliver them to the school.

If you would like to make a donation to her project, click here.

