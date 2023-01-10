Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants to get “wiggles” out of her students with special seating

Mrs. Deal, a second grade teacher at Malpass Corner Elementary, needs $507 for her DonorsChoose project
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher seeks funding for special seats in her classroom
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher seeks funding for special seats in her classroom
By Frances Weller
Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Melissa Deal, a second grade teacher at Malpass Corner Elementary, has a plan to get her students to focus more on learning while making it fun. She’s hoping to get special seating for her students through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.

“My Donors Choose project is called “Getting Our Wiggles Out” and it is to get some special seating in my classroom for my friends who just need the wiggles and they gotta get it out,” Deal says. “So, if you could please donate to that, we would be greatly appreciative. We’re going to try to get some chairs--some fun equipment--just to keep learning fun and to just get those wiggles out while they learn.”

Ms. Deal needs $507. Once she is fully funded, DonorsChoose will purchase the seats and deliver them to the school.

If you would like to make a donation to her project, click here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Jan. 9 at 9:05 a.m., the CCSO announced that the two juveniles had been located and that...
UPDATE: Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announces missing juveniles have been safely located
A previous TreeFest event
Free trees and grass to be given away at 25th annual TreeFest
Carolina Beach Boardwalk (Source: WECT)
Police charge two in Carolina Beach boardwalk fight seen on viral video
According to a Columbus County Sheriff’s Office incident report, a 31-year-old man was killed...
One dead in suspected homicide in Columbus County
Ashley Nichole Garner, 26
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

Latest News

The Oak Island Town Council is scheduled to discuss an amendment to the town’s code of...
Oak Island Town Council scheduled to discuss parking amendment, contract for paid parking program
The City of Wilmington has announced plans for traffic changes to accommodate filming in the...
UPDATED: Traffic changes expected due to filming
2020 MLK Jr. Parade in downtown Wilmington. (source: WECT)
Events planned to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Art and the Bloom
Community invited to Art and the Bloom exhibition