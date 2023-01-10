Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office conducting death investigation after man dies from gunshot wound

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a man was shot and killed Monday.

According to the incident report, deputies responded to a report of a gunshot wound at a house on Windsor Dr. shortly after 5 p.m.

The report states that a 60-year-old man died as a result of the shooting.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson said no arrests have been made in the case and said that “it has not been determined to be criminal as of now.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.