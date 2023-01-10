Senior Connect
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office conducting death investigation after man dies from gunshot wound

Police Lights
Police Lights
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a man was shot and killed Monday.

According to the incident report, deputies responded to a report of a gunshot wound at a house on Windsor Dr. shortly after 5 p.m.

The report states that a 60-year-old man died as a result of the shooting.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson said no arrests have been made in the case and said that “it has not been determined to be criminal as of now.”

