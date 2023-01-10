Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Bellamy Mansion partners with American Red Cross to host blood drive

The Bellamy Mansion will host a Masquerade Ball to help raise funds for the Make A-Wish Eastern...
The Bellamy Mansion will host a Masquerade Ball to help raise funds for the Make A-Wish Eastern North Carolina on Friday, June 15. (Source: WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Bellamy Mansion Museum will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Monday, February 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“The Bellamy Mansion Museum is happy to help our community and local patient needs through events like this Red Cross blood drive,” said Gareth Evans, the museum’s executive director, in a press release. “This is a way we can use the site that gives staff, colleagues and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives in and around the Cape Fear region.”

Donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, B negative and A negative. According to the Red Cross, type O negative is the universal blood type that can be safely transfused to anyone and is often used to treat trauma patients.

“We urge community members to donate blood and help ensure that patients in local hospitals have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs. There’s no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life,” the Red Cross wrote.

For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call 910-251-3700 ext. 305, or sign up online at redcrossblood.org with sponsor code BELLAMY.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a Columbus County Sheriff’s Office incident report, a 31-year-old man was killed...
One dead in suspected homicide in Columbus County
On Jan. 9 at 9:05 a.m., the CCSO announced that the two juveniles had been located and that...
UPDATE: Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announces missing juveniles have been safely located
A previous TreeFest event
Free trees and grass to be given away at 25th annual TreeFest
Carolina Beach Boardwalk (Source: WECT)
Police charge two in Carolina Beach boardwalk fight seen on viral video
Ashley Nichole Garner, 26
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

Latest News

Opponents of bump stock ban say reversal is about Congressional power, not gun control
Emergency officials advise testing in January for radon action month.
NCDHHS providing 3,000 free radon test kits to reduce lung cancer risk
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced that they have made an arrest in partnership...
Man arrested in Wilmington on charges related to child pornography possession
According to the incident report, deputies responded to a report of a gunshot wound at a house...
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office conducting death investigation after man dies from gunshot wound
The Wilmington Police Department announced that Anthony John Balkus IV is missing on Tuesday,...
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing man