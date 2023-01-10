Area lawmakers receive prominent committee assignments in NC Senate

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Senators representing counties in southeastern North Carolina will hold leadership positions on several committees for the 2023-24 session of the NC General Assembly, which begins its work later this month.

Senate Leader Phil Berger plans to appoint Sen. Michael Lee (R-New Hanover) as co-chairman of the Appropriations/Base Budget and Education/Higher Education committees. Sen. Bill Rabon (R-Brunswick) will be the chairman of the Rules and Operations of the Senate Committee and the Select Committee on Nominations, and co-chair of the Finance Committee. Sen. Danny Earl Britt (R-Robeson) will co-chair the Judiciary and Appropriations on Justice and Public Safety committees.

“Committees are an integral part of what the legislature does. The committee meetings allow for debate, compromise, and public input, to produce legislation that becomes law,” Sen. Berger said in an email news release. “I want to thank all of the Senators for their willingness to bring their expertise to help create a better North Carolina.”

The 2023-24 session of the General Assembly is scheduled to convene at Noon on Wednesday, January 11.

Sen. Berger plans to appoint the following committees:

Agriculture, Energy, and Environment:

· Chairs: Sens. Brent Jackson, Norman W. Sanderson, Lisa S. Barnes

· Members: Sens. Jim Burgin, David W. Craven, Jr., Michael Garrett, Lisa Grafstein, Bobby Hanig, Rachel Hunt, Steve Jarvis, Tom McInnis, Natalie S. Murdock, E.S. “Buck” Newton, Paul Newton, Dean Proctor, Bill Rabon, DeAndrea Salvador, Eddie Settle, Kandie D. Smith, Mike Woodard

Appropriations/Base Budget:

· Chairs: Sens. Brent Jackson, Ralph Hise, Michael V. Lee

· Members: Sens. W. Ted Alexander, Lisa S. Barnes, Dan Blue, Danny Earl Britt, Jr., Jim Burgin, Jay J. Chaudhuri, Warren Daniel, Carl Ford, Amy S. Galey, Todd Johnson, Joyce Krawiec, Paul A. Lowe, Jr., Natasha R. Marcus, Tom McInnis, Mujtaba A. Mohammed, Bill Rabon, Gladys A. Robinson, DeAndrea Salvador, Norman W. Sanderson, Vickie Sawyer, Joyce Waddell, Mike Woodard

Commerce and Insurance:

· Chairs: Sens. Todd Johnson, David W. Craven, Jr., Dean Proctor

· Members: Sens. Gale Adcock, W. Ted Alexander, Val Applewhite, Sydney Batch, Danny Earl Britt, Jr., Kevin Corbin, Michael Garrett, Brent Jackson, Steve Jarvis, Paul A. Lowe, Jr., Natasha R. Marcus, Tom McInnis, Timothy D. Moffitt, Paul Newton, Brad Overcash, Jim Perry, Gladys A. Robinson, DeAndrea Salvador, Vickie Sawyer

Education/Higher Education:

· Chairs: Sens. Michael V. Lee, Amy S. Galey

· Members: Sens. Lisa S. Barnes, Jay J. Chaudhuri, Kevin Corbin, David W. Craven, Jr., Michael Garrett, Bobby Hanig, Michael A. Lazzara, Natasha R. Marcus, Julie Mayfield, Tom McInnis, Natalie S. Murdock, E.S. “Buck” Newton, Brad Overcash, Gladys A. Robinson, Norman W. Sanderson, Benton G. Sawrey, Joyce Waddell

Finance:

· Chairs: Sens. Bill Rabon, Paul Newton, Jim Perry

· Members: Sens. W. Ted Alexander, Sydney Batch, Dan Blue, Danny Earl Britt, Jr., Jim Burgin, Jay J. Chaudhuri, David W. Craven, Jr., Warren Daniel, Carl Ford, Ralph Hise, Brent Jackson, Todd Johnson, Joyce Krawiec, Michael A. Lazzara, Michael V. Lee, Paul A. Lowe, Jr., Natalie S. Murdock, Gladys A. Robinson, DeAndrea Salvador, Vickie Sawyer, Joyce Waddell, Mike Woodard

Health Care:

· Chairs: Sens. Joyce Krawiec, Jim Burgin, Kevin Corbin

· Members: Sens. Gale Adcock, Lisa S. Barnes, Sydney Batch, Danny Earl Britt, Jr., Amy S. Galey, Ralph Hise, Steve Jarvis, Julie Mayfield, Mujtaba A. Mohammed, Jim Perry, Gladys A. Robinson, Benton G. Sawrey, Mike Woodard

Judiciary:

· Chairs: Sens. Danny Earl Britt, Jr., Warren Daniel, E.S. “Buck” Newton

· Members: Sens. Sydney Batch, Dan Blue, Amy S. Galey, Lisa Grafstein, Rachel Hunt, Michael A. Lazzara, Michael V. Lee, Natasha R. Marcus, Mujtaba A. Mohammed, Paul Newton, Brad Overcash, Norman W. Sanderson, Benton G. Sawrey

Pensions and Retirement and Aging:

· Chairs: Sens. Joyce Krawiec, Carl Ford

· Members: Sens. W. Ted Alexander, Val Applewhite, Mary Wills Bode, Jim Burgin, Jay J. Chaudhuri, Kevin Corbin, Bobby Hanig, Ralph Hise, Rachel Hunt, Graig Meyer, Timothy D. Moffitt, Brad Overcash, Dean Proctor, Eddie Settle, Joyce Waddell

Redistricting and Elections:

· Chairs: Sens. Ralph Hise, Warren Daniel, Paul Newton

· Members: Sens. Dan Blue, Carl Ford, Amy S. Galey, Michael Garrett, Brent Jackson, Joyce Krawiec, Paul A. Lowe, Jr., Natasha R. Marcus, Julie Mayfield, Mujtaba A. Mohammed, Jim Perry, Bill Rabon, Norman W. Sanderson

Rules and Operations of the Senate:

· Chair: Sen. Bill Rabon

· Vice Chair: Sen. Warren Daniel

· Members: Sens. Lisa S. Barnes, Dan Blue, Danny Earl Britt, Jr., Jay J. Chaudhuri, Ralph Hise, Brent Jackson, Todd Johnson, Joyce Krawiec, Michael V. Lee, Paul A. Lowe, Jr., Julie Mayfield, Tom McInnis, Mujtaba A. Mohammed, Paul Newton, Jim Perry, Norman W. Sanderson, Vickie Sawyer, Joyce Waddell, Mike Woodard

State and Local Government:

· Chairs: Sens. W. Ted Alexander, Carl Ford, Steve Jarvis

· Members: Sens. Val Applewhite, Mary Wills Bode, Kevin Corbin, Lisa Grafstein, Bobby Hanig, Michael A. Lazzara, Graig Meyer, Timothy D. Moffitt, Dean Proctor, Gladys A. Robinson, Benton G. Sawrey, Eddie Settle, Kandie D. Smith

Transportation:

· Chairs: Sens. Tom McInnis, Vickie Sawyer, Michael A. Lazzara

· Members: Sens. Gale Adcock, Mary Wills Bode, David W. Craven, Jr., Warren Daniel, Michael Garrett, Steve Jarvis, Todd Johnson, Graig Meyer, Timothy D. Moffitt, Natalie S. Murdock, E.S. “Buck” Newton, Dean Proctor, Bill Rabon, Eddie Settle, Kandie D. Smith, Mike Woodard

Joint Legislative Committee on Governmental Operations:

· Chair: Sen. Phil Berger

· Members: Sens. Ralph Hise (Ex Officio), Paul Newton (Ex Officio), W. Ted Alexander, Dan Blue, Danny Earl Britt, Jr., Jim Burgin, David W. Craven, Jr., Warren Daniel, Carl Ford, Michael Garrett, Brent Jackson, Steve Jarvis, Todd Johnson, Joyce Krawiec, Michael V. Lee, Tom McInnis, Jim Perry, Bill Rabon, Gladys A. Robinson, DeAndrea Salvador, Norman W. Sanderson, Vickie Sawyer, Joyce Waddell

Select Committee on Nominations:

· Chair: Sen. Bill Rabon

· Members: Sens. Dan Blue, Jay J. Chaudhuri, Warren Daniel, Ralph Hise, Brent Jackson, Joyce Krawiec, Paul Newton, Gladys A. Robinson, Norman W. Sanderson, Mike Woodard

Appropriations on Agriculture, Natural, and Economic Resources:

· Chairs: Sens. Norman W. Sanderson, Todd Johnson, David W. Craven, Jr.

· Members: Sens. Val Applewhite, Lisa S. Barnes, Paul A. Lowe, Jr., Tom McInnis, Timothy D. Moffitt, DeAndrea Salvador, Kandie D. Smith

Appropriations on Education/Higher Education:

· Chairs: Sens. Amy S. Galey, Lisa S. Barnes, Dean Proctor

· Members: Sens. Jay J. Chaudhuri, Bobby Hanig, Julie Mayfield, Brad Overcash, Joyce Waddell

Appropriations on General Government and Information Technology:

· Chairs: Sens. W. Ted Alexander, Carl Ford, Steve Jarvis

· Members: Sens. Mary Wills Bode, Rachel Hunt, Graig Meyer, Dean Proctor

Appropriations on Health and Human Services:

· Chairs: Sens. Joyce Krawiec, Jim Burgin, Kevin Corbin

· Members: Sens. Gale Adcock, Sydney Batch, Dan Blue, Gladys A. Robinson, Benton G. Sawrey, Eddie Settle

Appropriations on Justice and Public Safety:

· Chairs: Sens. Danny Earl Britt, Jr., Warren Daniel

· Members: Sens. Lisa Grafstein, Natasha R. Marcus, Mujtaba A. Mohammed, E.S. “Buck” Newton, Norman W. Sanderson

Appropriations on Department of Transportation:

· Chairs: Sens. Tom McInnis, Vickie Sawyer, Michael A. Lazzara

· Members: Sens. Michael Garrett, Natalie S. Murdock, Bill Rabon, Mike Woodard

