1 dead, 4 taken to hospital in Orange County duplex fire

An early Monday morning duplex fire left one person dead and sent four to a hospital.
An early Monday morning duplex fire left one person dead and sent four to a hospital.(Brea Hollingsworth/CBS 17)
By Rodney Overton, Brea Hollingsworth and Joe Jurney
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:58 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) - An early Monday morning duplex fire left one person dead and sent four to a hospital.

At 1:01 a.m., firefighters were called to the blaze in the 800 block of Faucette Mill Road, just north of Hillsborough, Orange County Fire Marshal Elizabeth Farnan told CBS 17.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on the scene and found part of the two-story duplex heavily involved in fire.

When crews arrived, the fire was already through the roof. Authorities said the fire started on the left side top floor of the duplex and spread to the right side.

Firefighters knew there was one person unaccounted for and once they were able to enter the burned out structure, they found that person dead.

Three of the injured were transported by EMS to the UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The fourth injury was sustained by a first responder who was evaluated and released from UNC Medical Center earlier Monday morning.

Farnan said the investigation is continuing and that more information will become available later.

