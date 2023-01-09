Senior Connect
YWCA seeking volunteers for its Grandparent Support Network

By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The YWCA Lower Cape Fear has announced that it is looking for volunteers for its Grandparent Support Network (GSN) for the spring of 2023.

According to the announcement, GSN volunteers are needed for the Thursday night support group that will take place from Jan. 26 through May 22 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

The YWCA Lower Cape Fear stated that volunteers can support the program through a variety of ways, including:

  • Academic tutoring with students in the Children’s Circle
  • Engagement in fun planned activities and games
  • Mentoring in mannerism and etiquette during dinners
  • Assisting in the kitchen to help cook and serve family dinners
  • Sharing strengths and support to GSN elder caregivers

Those interested in volunteering can sign up through the YWCA Lower Cape Fear website by selecting “Grandparent Support Network.” Additionally, those interested can send an email to gsn@ywca-lowercapefear.org.

