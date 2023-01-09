UNCW receives over $1 million in funding to help local students interested in STEM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington announced it has have received $1.1 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Education to support local high school students through their Seahawk Upward Bound Math and Science (UBMS) Program.

According to the announcement, Seahawk UBMS is part of the federal TRIO Programs, outreach and student services initiatives aimed at identifying and providing services for individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds.

New Hanover High School and North Brunswick High School will be the two local schools targeted by this program. Seahawk UBMS plans to identify, recruit and select 60 eligible students per year from these two schools. Tutoring and college preparatory workshops will be provided to these students Monday through Thursday by UNCW students and staff.

Additionally, twice a month, the high school students will be brought to UNCW for “Saturday Academy,” where they will participate in a range of college-related programming, such as:

ACT and SAT preparation classes

College admissions and financial aid workshops

Field trips to visit other colleges and universities

“I strongly believe that as an institution of higher education with tremendous resources, we should serve the community in which our students live and learn,” said Dr. Lowell Davis, UNCW vice chancellor for student affairs. “This is not only a way to fill a void for so many students who have academic promise yet need additional support and resources to excel, but also a direct way to move the needle for graduation rates and end-of-year benchmark scores for local high schools.”

A recent survey conducted by UNCW found that 80% of students at NHHS and NBHS demonstrated an interest in pursuing STEM-related academic programs and careers. Additionally, researchers stated that most students at these two schools face typical barriers that prevent students from excelling in math and science, such as:

Low standardized test scores

Low GPAs

Low attendance rates

High dropout rates

High student-to-counselor ratios

A lack of math and science school resources

“This grant will not only make a difference for low-income and first-generation students in New Hanover and Brunswick counties, it will also create enhanced applied learning opportunities for UNCW students,” Dr. Davis added. “Through the Upward Bound program, we are exposing a diverse student population to college at an early age, bringing them to campus and hopefully helping them realize attending college here at UNCW is an attainable option.”

