Three students taken to hospital after school bus crash in northeast Charlotte

Crews are redirecting traffic as they work to clear the crash.
That crash is in the area of The Plaza near East Sugar Creek Road.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews were called to a crash involving a school bus Monday morning in northeast Charlotte.

That crash is in the area of The Plaza near East Sugar Creek Road. It involved a school bus and a truck.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, three students were taken to an area hospital for observation.

There were 15 students were on the bus heading to Hawthorne Academy of Health and Sciences, CMS officials said.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

