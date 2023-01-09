Road rage shooting killed 76-year-old woman, Greenville Co. deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies say a man is now facing charges after a woman was shot to death Saturday in what they are calling a road rage shooting.

Deputies received a call around 4 p.m. in regards to a shooting at Wade Hampton Blvd. and Edwards Mill Rd. When they arrived, they found a woman who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim, identified as 76-year-old Betty Amick of Travelers Rest, died on the scene.

Deputies say 26-year-old Jonathan Luben shot into a car, fatally striking the victim after a road rage incident.

Luben is charged with murder, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and assault and battery.

He was transported to the Greenville County Detention Center where he remains without bond.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we learn more details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.