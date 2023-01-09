Plans submitted for Hilton hotel in Mayfaire area

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Plans have been submitted to Wilmington’s planning board for a new hotel in the Mayfaire area.

The Tru by Hilton would be located at 1010 Ashes Dr., next to the SpringHill Suites by Marriott.

Plans call for 101 hotel rooms in the four-story building.

The plans were submitted to the city last week and, as of Monday morning, no date has been determined for the Technical Review Committee to consider them.

This marks the second hotel that has been proposed for that area recently. Last October, a proposal was submitted to the city for an Element by Marriott hotel, which would be located at 1055 International Drive across from The Fresh Market.

