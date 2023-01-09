Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Plans submitted for Hilton hotel in Mayfaire area

The Tru by Hilton would be located at 1010 Ashes Dr., next to the SpringHill Suites by Marriott.
The Tru by Hilton would be located at 1010 Ashes Dr., next to the SpringHill Suites by Marriott.(Norris & tUNSTALL)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Plans have been submitted to Wilmington’s planning board for a new hotel in the Mayfaire area.

The Tru by Hilton would be located at 1010 Ashes Dr., next to the SpringHill Suites by Marriott.

Plans call for 101 hotel rooms in the four-story building.

The plans were submitted to the city last week and, as of Monday morning, no date has been determined for the Technical Review Committee to consider them.

This marks the second hotel that has been proposed for that area recently. Last October, a proposal was submitted to the city for an Element by Marriott hotel, which would be located at 1055 International Drive across from The Fresh Market.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ed Conrow, former Brunswick County Emergency Services director
Emergency services director no longer employed with Brunswick County after suspension
Lewis Rudolph Brown Drayton and Charmaine Inez Cuttino
Two detectives and a deputy hospitalized after exposure to ‘dangerous opioid drug’ during investigation
Officials stress the importance of water safety, life jackets after drowning incident
MISSING: Columbus County Sheriff’s Office asking for help locating two missing teens
Carolina Beach Boardwalk (Source: WECT)
Police charge two in Carolina Beach boardwalk fight seen on viral video
Smithfield Foods in Tar Heel, N.C.
One dies after suffering cardiac arrest at Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel; officials unsure if death is related to ammonia release

Latest News

UNCW receives over $1 million in funding to help local students interested in STEM
The University of North Carolina Wilmington announced that they have received $1.1 million in...
UNCW receives over $1 million in funding to help local students interested in STEM
A popular ceremony made a return over the weekend at the Cameron Art Museum.
Cameron Art Museum hosted its annual Floating Lantern Ceremony
Three months after being suspended from his position, Ed Conrow is no longer employed as...
Emergency services director no longer employed with Brunswick County after suspension