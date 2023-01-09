Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Pender County Schools partners with Burgaw to add school resource officers

Pender County Schools
Pender County Schools(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Burgaw and Pender County have partnered together to increase the presence of school resource officers in Pender County Schools.

C.F. Pope Elementary School will have a full-time Burgaw Police officer assigned to its campus as of Monday, Jan. 9, and the PCSO middle school SRO position will also transition to a Burgaw officer in February.

The Burgaw Police Department will provide two SROs for the remainder of the school year and the coming years. The PCSO SRO, currently assigned to Burgaw Middle School, will be reassigned after the transition period is complete.

According to a release from Pender County Schools, “since August, the town and county have worked together, along with Pender County Schools, to increase the law enforcement presence in the schools. By sharing the cost of two SROs within the Burgaw Town limits, the schools are more adequately covered.”

Pender County Schools was awarded a grant from the Office of the Center for Safer Schools through N.C. Department of Public Instruction, which will assist with the allocations of safety equipment, salaries, critical incident response training for SROs and teachers, and other important resources.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ed Conrow, former Brunswick County Emergency Services director
Emergency services director no longer employed with Brunswick County after suspension
On Jan. 9 at 9:05 a.m., the CCSO announced that the two juveniles had been located and that...
UPDATE: Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announces missing juveniles have been safely located
Lewis Rudolph Brown Drayton and Charmaine Inez Cuttino
Two detectives and a deputy hospitalized after exposure to ‘dangerous opioid drug’ during investigation
Carolina Beach Boardwalk (Source: WECT)
Police charge two in Carolina Beach boardwalk fight seen on viral video
Smithfield Foods in Tar Heel, N.C.
One dies after suffering cardiac arrest at Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel; officials unsure if death is related to ammonia release

Latest News

Wilmington International Airport
NCDOT: Wilmington International Airport contributes $2.5 billion in economic impact
Ashley Nichole Garner, 26
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
Bill Saffo and Rhonda Bellamy will face off as team captains in "Family Promise Feud"
Local leaders to face off in ‘Family Promise Feud’ game show fundraiser
The outdoor warning sirens around the Brunswick Nuclear Plant will be tested on Wednesday, Jan....
Siren test scheduled for Brunswick Nuclear Plant