Pender County Schools partners with Burgaw to add school resource officers

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Burgaw and Pender County have partnered together to increase the presence of school resource officers in Pender County Schools.

C.F. Pope Elementary School will have a full-time Burgaw Police officer assigned to its campus as of Monday, Jan. 9, and the PCSO middle school SRO position will also transition to a Burgaw officer in February.

The Burgaw Police Department will provide two SROs for the remainder of the school year and the coming years. The PCSO SRO, currently assigned to Burgaw Middle School, will be reassigned after the transition period is complete.

According to a release from Pender County Schools, “since August, the town and county have worked together, along with Pender County Schools, to increase the law enforcement presence in the schools. By sharing the cost of two SROs within the Burgaw Town limits, the schools are more adequately covered.”

Pender County Schools was awarded a grant from the Office of the Center for Safer Schools through N.C. Department of Public Instruction, which will assist with the allocations of safety equipment, salaries, critical incident response training for SROs and teachers, and other important resources.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.