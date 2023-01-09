Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Over 2,600 sets of children’s pajamas recalled due to burn hazards

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that P.J. Salvage has recalled 2,650 sets of children’s pajamas.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that P.J. Salvage has recalled 2,650 sets of children’s pajamas due to the clothing’s failure to meet federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear.

According to the release, this failure poses a risk for burn injuries to children.

This recall involves children’s 65% polyester and 35% rayon, two-piece long-sleeve shirt and pajama sets. The sets were sold in sizes x-small, small, medium, large and x-large and were sold in the following color and print patterns:

  • Camo print in olive
  • Tie dye in black
  • Striped in light blue and charcoal
Recalled P.J. Salvage pajama sets in camo print in olive (Top) and striped in light blue and...
Recalled P.J. Salvage pajama sets in camo print in olive (Top) and striped in light blue and charcoal (Bottom).(U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

“P.J. Salvage,” “Made in China” and the size are printed on a black, sewn-in fabric label that can be found on the neck of the recalled garments. “Not Intended for Sleepwear,” “RN 15741,” “Made in China,” the washing instructions, the fiber content and the size are printed on a white, sewn-in side-seam label. The tracking code “09/2021 T2022″ is printed on a second white, sewn-in side-seam label that can be found underneath the washing instructions label.

Those in possession of a recalled set should immediately remove the garments from the child’s possession and cease use of them. They should contact P.J. Salvage for instructions on how to receive a prepaid mailer and return the pajamas for a full refund.

Those who purchased the pajamas directly from P.J. Salvage will be contacted via email and/or postage mail.

P.J. Salvage can be contacted toll-free at (844) 975-2699 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Additionally, they can be reached by email at recall@pjsalvage.com and online at https://www.pjsalvage.com/pages/recall-information or https://www.pjsalvage.com/ by clicking “RECALL INFORMATION” at the top of the page.

As of this time, there have been no injuries reported as related to this recall.

For more information, please visit the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ed Conrow, former Brunswick County Emergency Services director
Emergency services director no longer employed with Brunswick County after suspension
On Jan. 9 at 9:05 a.m., the CCSO announced that the two juveniles had been located and that...
UPDATE: Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announces missing juveniles have been safely located
Lewis Rudolph Brown Drayton and Charmaine Inez Cuttino
Two detectives and a deputy hospitalized after exposure to ‘dangerous opioid drug’ during investigation
Carolina Beach Boardwalk (Source: WECT)
Police charge two in Carolina Beach boardwalk fight seen on viral video
Smithfield Foods in Tar Heel, N.C.
One dies after suffering cardiac arrest at Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel; officials unsure if death is related to ammonia release

Latest News

Bill Saffo and Rhonda Bellamy will face off as team captains in "Family Promise Feud"
Local leaders to face off in ‘Family Promise Feud’ game show fundraiser
The outdoor warning sirens around the Brunswick Nuclear Plant will be tested on Wednesday, Jan....
Siren test scheduled for Brunswick Nuclear Plant
Plans have been submitted to Wilmington’s planning board for a new hotel in the Mayfaire area.
Plans submitted for Hilton hotel in Mayfaire area
The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that P.J. Salvage has recalled...
Over 2,600 sets of children’s pajamas recalled due to burn hazards