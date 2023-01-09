NCDOT: Wilmington International Airport contributes $2.5 billion in economic impact

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s “The State of Aviation” for January 2023, they announced that the aviation industry’s economic impact totaled $72.3 billion. Based on the most recent year with complete data, 2021, the Wilmington International Airport contributed $2.5 billion in economic impact.

Per the NCDOT’s Division of Aviation, the statistic comes from quantifying the impacts of leisure and business travelers to and from North Carolina. It also includes on-airport contributions, such as jobs, rental car companies and airport security, and airport capital projects and operations.

“The general aviation airport analysis quantified the impact of jobs supported by the airport directly, jobs supported by businesses that rely on the airport, and the impact of visitors,” says the NCDOT Division of Aviation in the report.

Commercial airports contributed about $66.1 billion of that $72.3 billion total. The last $6.2 billion is from non-commercial airports. In southeastern North Carolina, airport impacts include:

Airport City/town Jobs Personal income State and local taxes Economic output CPC Columbus County Municipal Whiteville 655 $35,600,000 $32,177,000 $171,370,000 SUT Cape Fear Regional Jetport/Howie Franklin Field Oak Island 2,080 $126,370,000 $9,575,000 $378,650,000 60J Odell Williamson Municipal Ocean Isle Beach 65 $2,450,000 $285,000 $6,590,000 EYF Curtis L. Brown Jr. Field Elizabethtown 90 $4,910,000 $759,000 $21,110,000 ACZ Henderson Field Wallace 60 $4,180,000 $464,000 $13,350,000

Pender County announced Henderson Field’s numbers in a press release.

“We expect nearly $30 million in projects and development at Henderson Field Airport over the next five years. These investments will allow us to facilitate larger aircraft from further away, ultimately expanding access to our community for tourism, business, and industry,” said Gage King, Henderson Field Airport Manager in Pender County. “It will be exciting to see our local communities grow in the coming years and see Henderson Field Airport grow as an economic engine for our economy.”

After a large dip in airport takeoffs and landings and passenger traffic in March of 2020, the report highlights that the industry has largely recovered. Takeoffs and landings dipped from about 80,000 in Jan. 2020 to 30,000 in March 2020 but have since reached back up to 70-80,000 in July 2022. Passenger traffic fell from about 5-6 million in Jan. 2020 to under 1 million in April of 2020. In June 2022, passenger traffic is back up to 5-6 million.

