NCDOT: Wilmington International Airport contributes $2.5 billion in economic impact

Wilmington International Airport
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s “The State of Aviation” for January 2023, they announced that the aviation industry’s economic impact totaled $72.3 billion. Based on the most recent year with complete data, 2021, the Wilmington International Airport contributed $2.5 billion in economic impact.

Per the NCDOT’s Division of Aviation, the statistic comes from quantifying the impacts of leisure and business travelers to and from North Carolina. It also includes on-airport contributions, such as jobs, rental car companies and airport security, and airport capital projects and operations.

“The general aviation airport analysis quantified the impact of jobs supported by the airport directly, jobs supported by businesses that rely on the airport, and the impact of visitors,” says the NCDOT Division of Aviation in the report.

Commercial airports contributed about $66.1 billion of that $72.3 billion total. The last $6.2 billion is from non-commercial airports. In southeastern North Carolina, airport impacts include:

AirportCity/townJobsPersonal incomeState and local taxesEconomic output
CPC Columbus County MunicipalWhiteville655$35,600,000$32,177,000$171,370,000
SUT Cape Fear Regional Jetport/Howie Franklin FieldOak Island2,080$126,370,000$9,575,000$378,650,000
60J Odell Williamson MunicipalOcean Isle Beach65$2,450,000$285,000$6,590,000
EYF Curtis L. Brown Jr. FieldElizabethtown90$4,910,000$759,000$21,110,000
ACZ Henderson FieldWallace60$4,180,000$464,000$13,350,000

Pender County announced Henderson Field’s numbers in a press release.

“We expect nearly $30 million in projects and development at Henderson Field Airport over the next five years. These investments will allow us to facilitate larger aircraft from further away, ultimately expanding access to our community for tourism, business, and industry,” said Gage King, Henderson Field Airport Manager in Pender County. “It will be exciting to see our local communities grow in the coming years and see Henderson Field Airport grow as an economic engine for our economy.”

After a large dip in airport takeoffs and landings and passenger traffic in March of 2020, the report highlights that the industry has largely recovered. Takeoffs and landings dipped from about 80,000 in Jan. 2020 to 30,000 in March 2020 but have since reached back up to 70-80,000 in July 2022. Passenger traffic fell from about 5-6 million in Jan. 2020 to under 1 million in April of 2020. In June 2022, passenger traffic is back up to 5-6 million.

