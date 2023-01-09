Senior Connect
MISSING: Columbus County Sheriff’s Office asking for help locating two missing teens

Officials stress the importance of water safety, life jackets after drowning incident
By Mara McJilton
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Sunday night about two missing teenagers in the Lake Waccamaw area.

“The juveniles were last seen at the dam at Lake Waccamaw around 6:30 to 7:00 pm tonight,” the post says.

The missing teens are described as, “Juvenile #1 is a Native American male, approximately 16 years of age. He was wearing a black Thrasher hoodie with a picture of Mario on the back and black jeans. He has a skinny build and shoulder length black hair.

Juvenile #2 is an African American female, approximately 16 years of age. She was wearing a white sweatshirt, black leggings, and black Crocs. She has a skinny build and long black hair.”

If you have any information you are asked to call 911.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

