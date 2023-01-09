The Healing Place treatment facility to open soon as construction wraps

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A 200-bed long-term treatment facility, The Healing Place, is almost ready to open its doors to people in Southeastern North Carolina struggling with substance abuse and County Commissioners have approved a lease agreement with the operator of the facility on Monday.

“The construction of the facility is nearly complete and The Healing Place of New Hanover County, Inc. is expected to open its doors for operations within weeks. Management of The Healing Place would like to occupy the building as soon as possible and prior to opening, so that they can finalize preparations for accepting patients. Accordingly, it is proposed that the county and The Healing Place enter into a lease of the property,” according to the County Commissioners agenda.

The project has been in the works for years and has cost millions to construct and will cost money to run but The Healing Place is missing out on a major source of funding due --- opioid settlement funds. WECT’s media partner WHQR first reported on the imminent opening of The Healing Place and the distinct lack of funding for the treatment center in the City of Wilmington/New Hanover County’s committee responsible for deciding how to best allocate that money.

Although the reason The Healing Place is left off the list isn’t explicitly stated by the county, the facility’s approach to combatting substance abuse through an abstinence-based program likely plays a role. Medicated Assisted Treatment is typically associated with treating opioid dependency. Medications like Suboxone and Methadone are used to help patients stop using illicit drugs like heroin and fentanyl, but The Healing Place isn’t offering those services for those seeking help.

“New Hanover County will utilize opioid settlement funds in keeping with the Memorandum of Agreement between the State of North Carolina and Local Governments on proceeds relating to the settlement of opioid litigation. New Hanover County’s funding for the first five years of settlement proceeds, which is currently being discussed and considered by the Joint County/City Opioid Committee, does not include funding to The Healing Place,” Spokeswoman for New Hanover County Jessica Loeper said.

