Free trees and grass to be given away at 25th annual TreeFest

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The community can get free trees and grass at the 25th annual TreeFest on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 20 and 21, at the JCPenney corridor in Independence Mall.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day or until supplies run out, a household can choose up to five trees or grasses for free, though a $5 donation is recommended. Availability is on a first-come first-serve basis.

Available tree species include longleaf pine, red cedar, river birch, silky dogwood, sugarberry, red hickory, eastern redbud, crabapple, chestnut oak and live oak. Other offerings include wiregrass, Indian grass, little bluestem grass and big bluestem grass. Trees are bare root, and the county recommends planting them as soon as possible.

Over 5,000 plants will be available, evenly distributed between the two days. To let as many people in the community access plants as possible, people are asked to limit their selections to five plants per household.

Experts will be at TreeFest to help people choose plants and learn how to care for them. Anyone buying a plant is encouraged to consider the size of the site, whether or not utility lines exist, proximity to buildings, soil type, drainage and sun exposure.

TreeFest began in 1997 and is run by a voluntary planning committee and several local sponsors, including the New Hanover County Arboretum and NC Cooperative Extension and the City of Wilmington.

