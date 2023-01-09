First Alert Forecast: seasonable temps, rain chances in the distance

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you late this Monday! Your First Alert Forecast opens sinking temperatures to the seasonably chilly and potentially frosty lower and middle 30s Monday night.

For the remainder of the work week, your First Alert Forecast maintains daytime temperatures in the 50s and 60s and nighttime readings in the 30s and 40s. Daily rain chances will hold in the 0 to 10% range through Thursday. A brief spike is temperatures is forecast for Thursday with highs near 70 due to increased warming ahead of a cold front. This frontal passage will bring much-needed rain odds to a healthier 50-50 Thursday night.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

