Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Alert Forecast: classic midwinter chill, decent but distant rain chances

Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Jan. 8, 2023
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a dry, crisp Monday across the Cape Fear Region. Expect temperatures to crest near 60 or in the lower 60s in the Monday afternoon before sinking to the seasonably chilly and potentially frosty lower and middle 30s Monday night.

For the rest of the work week, your First Alert Forecast maintains daytime temperatures in the 50s and 60s and nighttime readings in the 30s and 40s. Daily rain chances will hold in the 0 to 10% range through Thursday. Low pressure will bring rain odds to a healthier 50-50 Thursday night.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ed Conrow, former Brunswick County Emergency Services director
Emergency services director no longer employed with Brunswick County after suspension
Lewis Rudolph Brown Drayton and Charmaine Inez Cuttino
Two detectives and a deputy hospitalized after exposure to ‘dangerous opioid drug’ during investigation
Smithfield Foods in Tar Heel, N.C.
One dies after suffering cardiac arrest at Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel; officials unsure if death is related to ammonia release
A couple in Texas has welcomed twin baby girls born minutes apart but yet in different years.
Couple welcomes twin baby girls minutes apart, yet in different years
I-40 drug crime scene
Lane reopens on I-40 near Kings Grant after being closed for significant drug investigation

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Jan. 8, 2023
First Alert Forecast: rain chances spike briefly, more sunshine for the week ahead
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Jan. 8, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Jan. 8, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. morning, Jan. 8, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. morning, Jan. 8, 2023
There is a shower risk in southeast North Carolina for Sunday evening
First Alert Forecast: a mainly cool and dry weekend, rain chances later on