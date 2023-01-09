First Alert Forecast: classic midwinter chill, decent but distant rain chances

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a dry, crisp Monday across the Cape Fear Region. Expect temperatures to crest near 60 or in the lower 60s in the Monday afternoon before sinking to the seasonably chilly and potentially frosty lower and middle 30s Monday night.

For the rest of the work week, your First Alert Forecast maintains daytime temperatures in the 50s and 60s and nighttime readings in the 30s and 40s. Daily rain chances will hold in the 0 to 10% range through Thursday. Low pressure will bring rain odds to a healthier 50-50 Thursday night.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

