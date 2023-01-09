Education activist says trespass notice from school district ‘is personal’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - What started as a disagreement on Facebook between Sandy Eyles, a local activist, and Stefanie Adams, a former New Hanover County Board of Education member, turned into a public argument caught on camera.

Now, Eyles is banned from attending school board meetings until July.

In September 2022, video from a school board meeting shows Adams approaching Eyles at the end of the meeting. Adams and Eyles proceeded to argue for several minutes before law enforcement officers intervened.

Then, in November 2022, Eyles could be heard yelling at Adams, standing behind the dais, after Adams made comments during the board meeting that Eyles believed were personal attacks. Eyles was escorted out of the meeting by law enforcement, and a few weeks later, she received a trespass notice, letting her know she is not permitted at the Board of Education Center for a year.

But it’s not a unique scene – in numerous board meetings over the last couple of years, parents and activists can be seen disrupting meetings, speaking out of turn and getting escorted out of the building by sheriff’s deputies. What’s unique for Eyles – she received a trespassing notice shortly after, effectively banning her from board meetings for a year.

“It’s personal. I think it’s absolutely personal,” Eyles said. “I think that I have done a really good job holding them accountable and exposing data, facts, and I don’t think that they like that.”

Eyles appealed the ban, and the school board met Monday to hear arguments from both Eyles and district administrators. Adams was not in attendance at the meeting, as her term on the board ended in December. Adams told WECT she did not have any say in the trespass notice and has no further comment on the issue, as she is no longer a public official.

Assistant Superintendent Eddie Anderson said the decision to ban Eyles was made in cooperation with district officials and law enforcement. While Eyles argued she was acting in self-defense after Adams verbally berated and harassed her, Anderson said Eyles violated board policy 5020, which prohibits loud or offensive language and disruptive behavior that interferes with meeting proceedings.

“We do not believe that Ms. Adams acted in an aggressive or threatening manner, and the trespass notice was issued solely on Ms. Eyles’ actions and behaviors,” Anderson said.

Anderson declined WECT’s request for further comment.

Eyles said while she is remorseful and embarrassed by her actions at the two board meetings, she feels the district’s response is unfair and extreme, especially after others who have disrupted meetings and been escorted out by law enforcement have been permitted to continue attending meetings.

The school board ultimately voted to shorten Eyles’ ban to end in June, rather than December. But Eyles said she feels this could set a dangerous precedent: that the district may silence activists’ voices going forward.

She said she plans to continue her advocacy, which largely centers around the treatment of students with disabilities, by having her husband speak on her behalf at school board meetings until the ban is lifted and making her voice heard through other outlets.

“I’m human, we mess up, we all deserve forgiveness,” she said. “We all deserve an opportunity to make amends. I wish I had not responded to Adams’ attacks, but I’m human. I didn’t hurt anybody.”

