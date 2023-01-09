Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Dead whale washes ashore on Mississippi beach

Scientists from different agencies are conducting research on a dead fin whale that washed ashore in Pass Christian, Mississippi.
By Leslie Rojas and Gray News Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - Scientists from different agencies are conducting research on a dead fin whale that washed ashore in Pass Christian.

The endangered species is now being examined by several scientists from federal and state agencies, including the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies, Mote Marine Laboratory, FWC Marine Mammal Research and Rescue, and many more.

Crews arrived early to start collecting samples that will determine the cause of death, WLOX reported.

“We are doing an external review of the animal, but we will also be looking internally at all the organs and collecting samples to send them off for testing,” Institute for Marine Mammal Studies stranding coordinator Theresa Madrigal said.

There’s no clear answer on what caused the whale to wash ashore, but scientists believe it has to do with health problems.

“These animals are very deep dwellers. They are going to stay offshore for the most part, so when they come inshore, typically they are very sick. It’s likely this animal was sick and started to come into the Mississippi Sound,” Madrigal said.

In the past, only three fin whales have been stranded in the Gulf of Mexico. This is the first time one has been stranded on the Mississippi coast. The sighting is extremely rare, and people like Michael O’Dwyer were shocked to hear the news.

“I thought that I would just come and observe what’s going on. It’s unusual that we see them on the beach. We see porpoises quite often. Not too often do we see whales here,” O’Dwyer said.

Scientists will continue to conduct research in Pass Christian. The cause of death will be determined once they receive lab results.

Copyright 2023 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ed Conrow, former Brunswick County Emergency Services director
Emergency services director no longer employed with Brunswick County after suspension
Lewis Rudolph Brown Drayton and Charmaine Inez Cuttino
Two detectives and a deputy hospitalized after exposure to ‘dangerous opioid drug’ during investigation
Officials stress the importance of water safety, life jackets after drowning incident
MISSING: Columbus County Sheriff’s Office asking for help locating two missing teens
Carolina Beach Boardwalk (Source: WECT)
Police charge two in Carolina Beach boardwalk fight seen on viral video
Smithfield Foods in Tar Heel, N.C.
One dies after suffering cardiac arrest at Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel; officials unsure if death is related to ammonia release

Latest News

Nurses at two large New York City hospitals went on strike on Monday.
Nurses go on strike at 2 big New York City hospitals
Not only do hot doggers get to drive the Wienermobile through 20 states, but they also get to...
Oscar Mayer searching for next class of Wienermobile drivers
Lawanda Sample-Rusk said she happened to be at the school when the shooting happened and...
Grandparent said she gave aid to teacher who was allegedly shot by 6-year-old
The Tru by Hilton would be located at 1010 Ashes Dr., next to the SpringHill Suites by Marriott.
Plans submitted for Hilton hotel in Mayfaire area
UNCW receives over $1 million in funding to help local students interested in STEM