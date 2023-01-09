Senior Connect
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

Ashley Nichole Garner, 26
Ashley Nichole Garner, 26(Columbus County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has released a missing person report for 26-year-old Ashley Nichole Garner.

According to the CCSO, she is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and was wearing a flower-pattern white shirt and white jeans with a backpack and bag. In surveilance footage, she was seen getting into an older model truck or SUV. She was last seen at about 6 p.m. on Jan. 7.

The CCSO says she requires daily medication and may be in the Leland or Wilmington area.

Anyone who knows her location is asked to contact CCSO Detective Rockenbach at 910-642-6551 or 911.

