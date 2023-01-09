Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Cameron Art Museum hosted its annual Floating Lantern Ceremony

A popular event made it's return January 8 at the Cameron Art Museum.
A popular event made it's return January 8 at the Cameron Art Museum.(WECT Staff)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A popular ceremony made a return over the weekend at the Cameron Art Museum.

The Floating Lantern Ceremony took place January 8th in the late afternoon as the sun went down.

Families came out and decorated lanterns that they got to send off into CAM’s Reflection Pond. The ceremony was created for people in the community take a moment of Remembrance, Reflection and Gratitude.

Each person who created a floating lantern had their own individual reasons for doing it.

The Director of Lifelong Learning, September Krueger, said some people lit a lantern to honor someone special, or to memorialize a cherished family member, or to simply treasure a special moment.

“It is a moment of pause right after the new year. So people are sometimes looking back and then sometimes people are looking forward to good things coming ahead and 2023,” Krueger said.

CAM said the event quickly sold out. Proceeds from lantern purchases will support CAM’s ongoing educational programming.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ed Conrow, former Brunswick County Emergency Services director
Emergency services director no longer employed with Brunswick County after suspension
Lewis Rudolph Brown Drayton and Charmaine Inez Cuttino
Two detectives and a deputy hospitalized after exposure to ‘dangerous opioid drug’ during investigation
Smithfield Foods in Tar Heel, N.C.
One dies after suffering cardiac arrest at Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel; officials unsure if death is related to ammonia release
A couple in Texas has welcomed twin baby girls born minutes apart but yet in different years.
Couple welcomes twin baby girls minutes apart, yet in different years
I-40 drug crime scene
Lane reopens on I-40 near Kings Grant after being closed for significant drug investigation

Latest News

Cape Fear Community College announced that they have received a $250,000 grant from the New...
CFCC receives $250,000 grant to help underserved students overcome financial barriers
Two years ago today, the devastating riot at the U.S. Capitol took place.
Similarities and differences of Jan. 6th riot and 1898 massacre to be discussed at community event
Cape Fear Community College announced that they have received a $250,000 grant from the New...
CFCC receives $250,000 grant to help underserved students overcome financial barriers
Ocean Isle Beach Town Center Park
Performers revealed for summer concert series at Ocean Isle Beach