Cameron Art Museum hosted its annual Floating Lantern Ceremony

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A popular ceremony made a return over the weekend at the Cameron Art Museum.

The Floating Lantern Ceremony took place January 8th in the late afternoon as the sun went down.

Families came out and decorated lanterns that they got to send off into CAM’s Reflection Pond. The ceremony was created for people in the community take a moment of Remembrance, Reflection and Gratitude.

Each person who created a floating lantern had their own individual reasons for doing it.

The Director of Lifelong Learning, September Krueger, said some people lit a lantern to honor someone special, or to memorialize a cherished family member, or to simply treasure a special moment.

“It is a moment of pause right after the new year. So people are sometimes looking back and then sometimes people are looking forward to good things coming ahead and 2023,” Krueger said.

CAM said the event quickly sold out. Proceeds from lantern purchases will support CAM’s ongoing educational programming.

